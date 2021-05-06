“A clutter condition complicates firefighting efforts and makes it harder to move around and find victims,” he said.
Maggiolo said a woman at the scene was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died. Though the cause of the fire is under investigation, he said authorities have no reason to think it was caused by “anything suspicious.”
Police identified the woman as 71-year-old Renee Figgers of Southeast Washington.
Maggiolo said D.C. fire would return to the neighborhood Thursday afternoon to check residents’ smoke alarms and install them if necessary.
“Usually, after a fatal fire, there’s a high amount of interest in the neighborhood,” he said. “It’s a good opportunity to bring a fire safety message to the community.”