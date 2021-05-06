A woman died after a fire in Southeast Washington on Wednesday, officials said Thursday.

At around 9:25 p.m., fire personnel responded to the report of a structure fire in the 2300 block of Skyland Place SE, according to D.C. fire spokesman Vito Maggiolo. Though there was a smoke alarm present and firefighters were able to contain the fire, their response was complicated by “a difficult clutter condition,” Maggiolo said.

“A clutter condition complicates firefighting efforts and makes it harder to move around and find victims,” he said.

Maggiolo said a woman at the scene was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died. Though the cause of the fire is under investigation, he said authorities have no reason to think it was caused by “anything suspicious.”

Police identified the woman as 71-year-old Renee Figgers of Southeast Washington.

Maggiolo said D.C. fire would return to the neighborhood Thursday afternoon to check residents’ smoke alarms and install them if necessary.

“Usually, after a fatal fire, there’s a high amount of interest in the neighborhood,” he said. “It’s a good opportunity to bring a fire safety message to the community.”