“They were the soul and the heart of the people in this community,” said Maj. Srikant Bhatnagar, who along with his wife, Indrani, are corps officers for the Salvation Army on Sherman Avenue NW, where the Wilsons worshiped.

AD

The blaze broke out around 2:50 a.m. in the 4200 block of Eighth Street NW. Investigators on Thursday had not determined the cause or origin of the fire, which extended to at least one adjacent home and displaced its occupants. A rear porch partially collapsed, and one firefighter was injured.

AD

One victim was found on the first floor; the other on the second floor.

The Wilsons were born in Jamaica, where they married and had seven children. The couple moved to the United States in 1969 — some children came then, others followed later — and purchased the house on Eighth Street in Petworth in 1972. They sent their children to public high schools and are survived by 10 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

AD

“She loved them all,” said one of their sons, Dwayne Wilson, 60, who lives in Maryland.

Wilson said he was the quiet one in the family — so quiet his father feared he was “too soft” for public school and wanted to send him to a military academy.

In the end, Wilson, who works at a car dealership, went to the District’s Roosevelt High School. Many people he went to school with did not make it, falling to gunfire or to drugs, or to both. “My father told me I was not going to do that stuff in his house,” Dwayne Wilson recalled. “He told me I was going to get an education and do better than that.”

AD

He said his parents stuck by their children well into adulthood. About 15 years ago, he said, he fell on hard times, his first marriage failed and he was forced to leave the church.

AD

He said his father took his retirement savings and bought him a new vehicle to help get him back on his feet. He has rebounded, he said, “because of my father’s strength and encouragement.”

Family members said Lester Wilson worked in the construction trade, helping to build a library dedicated to the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and the FBI building in downtown Washington. Rosa Wilson worked for years as a cleaner at a hospital in Prince George’s County in Maryland.

Dwayne Wilson said his mother dedicated herself to the Salvation Army, where she helped people others had given up on. She cooked meals for them; other times she slipped them a few dollars for food or bus fare, or she paid for a church trip they couldn’t afford.

AD

AD

He said he and other relatives had checked up on the couple this past weekend, bringing over precooked dinners for the week, picking up medicine at a drugstore and treating an injury to Lester Wilson’s leg.

Srikant Bhatnagar said the Wilsons had been involved in the organization in Jamaica and continued when they moved to Petworth. The congregation there is small, about 30 people, but the Bhatnagars said Rosa Wilson had an outsize impact.

Even slowed by age, Rosa Wilson made it to church and to the community center several times a week, though the coronavirus pandemic had prevented her from attending in the past 10 months.

Still, she kept sending out birthday cards, adding notes of encouragement, followed by, “Praying for you.”

AD