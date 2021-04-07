On Twitter, the D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services department said the first responding firefighters encountered fire from the two-story wood-frame dwelling. They said the victim was found on the second floor. Officials said a dog also died.
Firefighters remained on the scene for several hours and photos showed significant damage to the home. The fire did not spread to other homes.
Investigators are trying to determine how and where the fire started and if the home had working smoke detectors. Firefighters planned to walk through the neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon to distribute fire prevention literature and check people’s homes for smoke detectors.