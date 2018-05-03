A fire broke out on the top floors of the Landmark apartment building in Alexandria, officials said. (Courtesy of Alexandria Fire department)

A two-alarm fire early Thursday forced the evacuation of an apartment tower in Alexandria, Va.

The fire began around 2 a.m. on the top floors of the Landmark building, a high-rise complex on Stevenson Avenue, according to the Alexandria Fire department. Some debris fell from the top floors and started a fire on the balcony of a first-floor apartment, officials said in a Twitter message.

Fire alarms sounded, and residents were evacuated.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

This comes as several fires have broken out over the last few days in the D.C. region. On Wednesday, there were three large fires — two in Centreville, Va., and another in Greenbelt, Md.

One firefighter was injured in one of the blazes at a townhouse neighborhood on Watermark Circle in Fairfax County.