A fire forced 75 seniors to evacuate an independent living facility Thursday night in the Fort Washington area, Prince George’s County fire officials said.

No injuries were reported as firefighters battled the blaze at the four-story building in the 6800 block of Bock Road after 6 p.m., officials said.

The cause of the fire wasn’t immediately known, but investigators said there is a possibility that a lightning strike ignited the fire.

It was not clear whether the residents could return to their homes.

