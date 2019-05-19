A fire gutted part of a five-story apartment building in Columbia Heights on Sunday morning, D.C. fire officials said.

No residents were seriously injured in the blaze, authorities said.

Heavy smoke was pouring from third-floor windows of the building, at Hiatt Place and Park Road NW, when firefighters arrived about 9 a.m. The D.C. fire department said residents were evacuated and several tenants will be displaced as a result of the fire, which was quick extinguished.

The cause remains under investigation.