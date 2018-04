Fire caused heavy damage Friday night to the clubhouse of a residential development in western Fairfax County, Va., according to authorities.

The fire broke out about 8:30 p.m. at the community clubhouse of the Faircrest development in the Centreville area.

No injuries were reported in the fire, which was in a two story brick and siding structure in the 5400 block of Calamint Court. The street is near Centreville Farms Road and a little more than a quarter mile south of Interstate 66.