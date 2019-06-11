A man died after a fire broke out at an apartment near Ballston. (Arlington Fire department)

A man died after a fire in an apartment near Ballston Tuesday morning, authorities said.

The fire was reported around 7:45 a.m. when a neighbor smelled smoke in a building along the 3800 block of 5th Street North.

When firefighters arrived, they found a stove on fire in an apartment and a man on a couch. They tried to revive him, and he was taken to a hospital where he later died, according to Capt. Ben O’Bryant, a spokesman for the Arlington Fire department.

The man’s identity has not been released, pending the notification of his family.

