Authorities said one person died Thursday morning after a fire in a hotel room in the La Quinta Inn & Suites in Capitol Heights, Md.

Firefighters found the person, whose identity has not been released, in the room where the fire started on the hotel’s sixth floor, officials said. No other injuries were reported.

The sprinkler system was activated and limited the fire’s damage, fire department spokesman Mark Brady said.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze, and investigators were en route, Brady said.

The hotel is located in a commercial area off busy Central Avenue.