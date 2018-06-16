It might be said without excessive exaggeration that the American way of life arrives in cardboard cartsons. In many cases those cartons are then flattened, separated from trash and sent to be recycled. So in a way, everyone had a stake in what happened Friday in Rockville, Md.

Huge stacks of materials about to be recycled caught fire on Fridayafternoon , and the stubborn blaze, which required at least a million gallons of water to quell, was not officially declared extinguished until Saturday.

No injuries were reported in the blaze at Georgetown Paper Stock on Southlawn Lane. But the Montgomery County fire and rescue service said the blaze involved stacks of such items as cardboard, paper, and cloth. The materials were awaiting recycling, the fire service said.

The company said its customers included offices and groceries, factories and warehouses. Its website listed 20 different paper products it accepted for recycling, from newspapers to phone books, and from magazines to the yellow paper from legal pads. The 3,000 sites from which it draws discarded materials spread over thousands of square miles.

On Friday, according to Pete Piringer, the county fire department spokesman, the bales of discarded material, ready to be repurposed, stretched over an area as much as a quarter mile long, and 50 or more feet wide. Stacks rose as much as 25 feet high.

No injuries were reported, but the company estimated damage at more than $100,000, Piringer said.