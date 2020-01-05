A raging fire erupted at an apartment block in northeast D.C. on Sunday morning, leaving one resident critically injured and seven others displaced from their homes.

Shortly before 5 a.m., fire officials received reports of a fire at a duplex on the 400 block of Madison Street NE. When they arrived, firefighters found the first floor of the building engulfed in flames, a woman with life-threatening injuries, and three residents trapped on the second floor, said Vito Maggiolo, a spokesman for the D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department.

The woman was transported to a hospital. From the second floor, a 14-year-old girl leaped to safety while an adult dropped a 2-year-old boy to fire officials before escaping safely through the house, Maggiolo said. The two children and a firefighter suffered injuries that were not life-threatening. The family’s dog, Jasper, also escaped and is residing with a neighbor.

By 7 a.m., authorities reported that the fire was under control. It did not spread to the adjoining buildings but “completely gutted” the duplex, Maggiolo said, displacing its eight residents.

Fire investigators believe that an electrical surge protector placed under a couch caused the fire. The appliance generates heat and should not be placed in an enclosed area, officials said.