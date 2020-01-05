The woman was transported to a hospital. From the second floor, a 14-year-old girl leaped to safety while an adult dropped a 2-year-old boy to fire officials before escaping safely through the house, Maggiolo said. The two children and a firefighter suffered injuries that were not life-threatening. The family’s dog, Jasper, also escaped and is residing with a neighbor.

By 7 a.m., authorities reported that the fire was under control. It did not spread to the adjoining buildings but “completely gutted” the duplex, Maggiolo said, displacing its eight residents.

Fire investigators believe that an electrical surge protector placed under a couch caused the fire. The appliance generates heat and should not be placed in an enclosed area, officials said.

