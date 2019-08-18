A child and a man are in critical condition following a fire in Northwest D.C. on Sunday morning, according to fire department officials.

The D.C. Fire Department received a call around 9:40 a.m. about a fire in the basement of a two-story home in the 700 block of Kennedy Street NW, and reports of children trapped inside.

Upon arrival, firefighters found the fire in the basement, and the first floor knocked down. Crews did an extensive search and found one child and a man, both in critical condition, according to the department. Firefighters removed them from the building and transported them to a hospital.

There is no reason to believe anyone was else was in the building, a D.C. fire spokesman said.

About 20 units and 100 personnel were on scene. As of 10:30 a.m., a D.C. fire spokesman said the fire was under control and an investigation into the cause was ongoing.