A fire in an apartment house in Silver Spring displaced more than two dozen people, authorities said. (Montgomery County fire department photo)

More than two dozen people were displaced Friday night after a fire in an apartment house in Montgomery County, authorities said.

The fire broke out around 10 p.m. on the second floor of a three story building in the 700 block of Northampton Drive, said Pete Piringer, the spokesman for the county fire department. The brick building is part of a development in the Silver Spring area, just east of New Hampshire Avenue and south of the Capital Beltway..

Of the 26 people displaced, 14 were adults and 12 were children, Piringer said. No injuries were reported.

No cause for the fire was given immediately.