A child playing with a lighter ignited a couch, touching off a fire that displaced eight people Saturday in Southeast Washington. (DC fire department photo)

Eight people were displaced Saturday after a fire in Southeast Washington caused by a child playing with a cigarette lighter, the D.C. fire department said.

Two people, including a firefighter, were injured in the blaze in a second-floor apartment in the 4200 block of Sixth Street, in the Washington Highlands area, according to authorities.

A dog was also displaced, the fire department said.

According to the fire department, a child had been playing with a lighter and ignited a couch.