A man died in an apartment fire in Southeast Washington, officials said. (D.C. Fire)

A man died after a fire broke out early Thursday at a home in Southeast Washington, officials said.

The man’s name was not immediately released, pending the notification of his family.

D.C. Fire officials said the fire occurred around 4 a.m. Thursday on the first floor of an apartment building in the 200 block of Oakwood Street SE. Smoke detectors were found in the home but were not working, fire officials said.

In a Twitter message, D.C. Fire officials said: “We urge all residents to have working smoke detectors and test them regularly. Your life may depend on it.”

There was another fire at a home in Prince George’s County. Officials said the fire broke out around 11:10 p.m. Wednesday at a home in the 1700 block of Mallard Court in Upper Marlboro.

An adult and three children were treated on the scene for minor injuries, officials said. The damage is estimated to be about $200,000 to the home.

The cause of both fires is under investigation.

