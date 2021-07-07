The Arson and Explosives Task Force is leading the investigation. The group includes D.C. police, fire officials and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The vehicle was unoccupied, and no injuries were reported.
The fire was discovered about 8:40 a.m. in the 500 block of Indiana Avenue NW. Brandt said the unmarked Ford Explorer had an agency placard in the windshield and was parked in space designated for the Marshals Service, whose members provide security in courtrooms and escort prisoners.
Brandt said the vehicle had fire damage to a rear corner.
“It’s possible it’s a wiring problem,” Brandt said, adding that the vehicle is new “and was wired pretty recently.” He also said that “it’s possible it was tampered with.”