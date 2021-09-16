The D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department said the fire was confined to construction materials. The cause is under investigation.
Officials said 20 firetrucks and other apparatus, along with more than 100 firefighters, responded to the scene.
Metro has long planned to move out of its nearly 50-year-old headquarters near Capital One Arena.
In October 2018, the transit agency bought a vacant building at 300 Seventh Street SW for $53.1 million. It planned to expand the eight-floor building to 11 floors and remodel the structure into a rectangular high-rise enclosed by giant glass panes. Metro said it would occupy the first eight floors and lease out the top three.
In February 2020, Metro announced it had reached a deal to lease its existing downtown headquarters to a development group that would remake the building into a modern commercial office space that could house more than 1,500 employees.
Metro is expected to vacate the current building around December 2022.
In late May 2020, a two-alarm fire damaged the agency’s existing headquarters. No one was injured in the blaze, which prompted the relocation of some rail control operators. Most employees, however, had not been working in the building because of the pandemic.