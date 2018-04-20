An accidental fire in a house in Northwest D.C. displaced 14 people Thursday night, officials said.

No one was injured in the electrical fire at the home in the 6400 block of 16th Street NW, said Vito Maggiolo, a spokesman for the D.C. fire department.

There did not appear to be working smoke detectors on the second floor or in the attic, he said.

“We’re fortunate,” Maggiolo said. “With that many people in the house, it could have been a very tragic situation if the fire happened in the middle of the night.”

The 14 people, who are part an extended family, are being assisted by the Red Cross.