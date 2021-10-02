Fire broke out early Saturday at CIA headquarters, injuring two employees, according to the Fairfax County fire department.

A small fire in a building on the agency’s campus in McLean was put out by sprinklers about 12:30 a.m., said fire department Capt. Steven Bonkoski.

He said two agency employees were taken to a hospital for evaluation of possible smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire could not be learned.