One of two major house fire in Friday night’s frigid temperatures broke out in Olney, and appeared to start in one townhouse and spread to others. (County fire department photo) (Montgomery County fire department photo)

Fire damaged adjacent townhouses Friday night in the Olney area of Montgomery County, officials said. A second blaze engulfed a house in Gaithersburg.

The first of the fires, in the 100 block of Garth Terrace in Gaithersburg, caused about $400,000 in damage and displaced five adults and five children, said Pete Piringer, spokesman for the county fire and rescue service.

He said the fire was traced to a dryer in the basement.

The townhouse blaze broke out in the 3500 block of Softwood Terrace. At least two injuries were reported there.

Winds and low temperature and icing combined to hamper firefighters. Wind chill temperatures were reported to be below zero.