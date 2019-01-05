The scene outside the medical marijuana warehouse in Northeast Washington. (D.C. Fire and EMS)

A fire broke out at a medical marijuana warehouse in the District on Saturday afternoon.

The fire, in the 1800 block of Fenwick Street NE, was confined to a room on the first floorand caused no injuries to the staff members working there, said Vito Maggiolo, a D.C. fire department spokesman.

One firefighter suffered a minor injury, the department said.

City records show two cultivation centers — Organic Wellness and Holistic Remedies — were operating at the address. Cultivation centers grow marijuana to send to distribution centers, where medical marijuana patients can access it.

Maggiolo said he didn’t know how the room where the fire occurred was used, or if it stored any marijuana plants. But the nature of the building — “heavily fortified for obvious reasons” — posed some challenges for firefighters, Maggiolo said. It has no windows on the first floor, trapping the smoke inside.

“Locating the fire and getting the smoke out was our biggest challenge,” he said. “Once we did find where the fire was, we were able to quickly extinguish it.”

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

A woman who answered a phone number listed for the facility on Saturday said no one was available to answer questions.