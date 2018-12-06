A fire that killed a 96-year-old woman in her Northwest Washington rowhouse on Tuesday was started accidentally in the kitchen, according to the D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department.

No other details were provided. D.C. police identified the victim as Annie Maiden, who lived in the rowhouse in the 1800 block of North Capitol Street NW, in the Bloomingdale neighborhood.

Fire officials said firefighters rescued Maiden from the first floor but she died later at a hospital. Two people who lived in a basement apartment escaped and were not injured.

Authorities said the two-story rowhouse did not have working smoke detectors. The fire broke out shortly after 7 p.m.