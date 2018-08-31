Two fire trucks collided on the way to a fire near Capitol Hill on Friday evening, sending eight firefighters to hospitals, authorities said.
Two of the firefighters suffered injuries that were regarded as possibly serious, although not life-threatening, said Vito Maggiolo, a spokesman for the D.C. Fire and EMS Department.
The collision occurred at 15th and K Streets SE, as the fire trucks were on their way to a fire in an apartment about two blocks away at 14th and L Streets SE. As soon as the crash occurred, additional fire equipment was summoned, Maggiolo said.
One person was taken to a hospital after the fire, Maggiolo said, and a cat was rescued.
The site of the fire is a few hundred yards beyond the southeastern edge of Capitol Hill.
