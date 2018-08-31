Eight firefighters were taken to hospitals Friday after two fire trucks crashed on the way to this fire in Southeast Washington. (From DC Fire and EMS video)

Two fire trucks collided on the way to a fire near Capitol Hill on Friday evening, sending eight firefighters to hospitals, authorities said.

Two of the firefighters suffered injuries that were regarded as possibly serious, although not life-threatening, said Vito Maggiolo, a spokesman for the D.C. Fire and EMS Department.

The collision occurred at 15th and K Streets SE, as the fire trucks were on their way to a fire in an apartment about two blocks away at 14th and L Streets SE. As soon as the crash occurred, additional fire equipment was summoned, Maggiolo said.

One person was taken to a hospital after the fire, Maggiolo said, and a cat was rescued.

The site of the fire is a few hundred yards beyond the southeastern edge of Capitol Hill.

