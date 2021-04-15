The fire, reported shortly before 8 p.m. in the 1400 block of V Street NW, was contained to one apartment, but Maggiolo said dense smoke spread to the upper floors.
Firefighters arrived to find smoke billowing from windows of the three-story garden-style apartment building, with people screaming and several residents on upper floor balconies.
Fire Lt. Steve Hines from Truck 6 based in Columbia Heights told reporters that one woman was hanging from a top-floor balcony. He said firefighters coaxed her back onto the balcony to await rescue.
Hines said it was difficult to get apparatus near the back of the building, where many people were trapped on upper floors, and firefighters had to carry ladders down a long alley to reach them.
“Several people were screaming,” Hines said in remarks to reporters and posted on the department’s Twitter account.
Rescue crews from Truck 6 put up five ladders, according Maggiolo, and rescued the woman who had been dangling, along with three others.