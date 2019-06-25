A 70-year-old volunteer firefighter from Frederick County, Md., died Tuesday after collapsing at the scene of a fatal highway crash, authorities said.

The firefighter, Michael Powers of the Libertytown Volunteer Fire Department, experienced a medical emergency and was taken to a hospital, where he died, the county fire department said.

Power was driving a fire engine but got out and started to remove debris from the roadway to make room for an ambulance that was arriving, said Thomas W. Owens, the Frederick County fire chief.

As he did so, Owens said, Powers collapsed.

No cause of death was released. Powers’s body was to be taken Tuesday evening to the state medical examiner’s office in Baltimore, the department said.

State police said the fatal vehicular crash to which Powers and other rescuers were responding occurred about 1 p.m. on Route 26 in the Unionville, Md., area, when a passenger car and a tractor-trailer collided head-on.

The driver of the passenger car was killed, the state police said. They identified him as Kevin N. Tevelow, 22, of New Windsor, Md. The tractor-trailer’s driver and passenger both were injured and were taken to a hospital for treatment.

The roadway was closed for more than five hours during the investigation.

