Firefighters battle a blaze Monday afternoon at an apartment building in New Carrollton. (Prince George's County Fire Department)

Prince George’s County firefighters are battling a three-alarm fire that engulfed a row of four apartment buildings in New Carrollton, Md., on Monday.

The buildings are in the 5300 block of 85th Avenue, said Mark Brady, spokesman for the county’s fire department.

No injuries were reported as of 5 p.m., but Brady said between 75 and 100 people will be displaced.

Responders began to battle the blaze about 3:30 p.m. Brady said water issues have hampered some of the department’s operations.

Video Update 3 85th Avenue. Looking at 75 to 100 displaced after fire is out. #PGFD pic.twitter.com/WcAa4DkbLq — Mark Brady (@PGFDPIO) September 17, 2018