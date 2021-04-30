They were removed from their positions as volunteers with the West Lanham Hills Volunteer Fire Department when the investigation began in early 2020, officials said.
“It is beyond disheartening to learn that the accused were willing to cause harm simply so they could serve themselves,” said Prince George’s County Fire Chief Tiffany Green in a statement. “I want to make clear that their alleged actions in no way reflect upon the hundreds of dedicated volunteer firefighters who serve our community each and every day.”
Jeremy Hawkins, 26; Nicholas Holzberger, 19; George Smith, 24; Jay St. John, 24; and Cole Vazquez, 21, were each indicted Tuesday on charges of conspiracy to commit arson and misconduct-related counts, according to the fire department. Hawkins, Smith and Vasquez also face arson charges. Hawkins is in custody on a $50,000 bond, while the other four were summoned for court dates.
Attorneys were not listed for the men in Prince George’s County Circuit Court online records, and they could not be immediately reached for comment Friday morning.
The investigation was led by the Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Fire Investigations Division and the Prince George’s County Arson Task Force. The task force is composed of county police detectives and fire investigators from the county fire department.
Jennifer Donelan, a spokeswoman for the fire department, said there were “reasons [outside] of the investigation that required an arrest warrant” for Hawkins but declined to elaborate.
The investigation was launched when officials arrested two civilians in an arson in the 9500 block of Wellington Street, and learned that one of them had applied to become a volunteer firefighter at the West Lanham Hills station.
Investigators said Giancarlo Reyes of New Carrollton, then 22, was denied a volunteer position with the fire department after a background check but that station supervisors allowed him to hang out at the station after his rejection a year before.
Investigators said the other defendant charged in the Wellington Street arson — Francis Ortiz-Oro of D.C., who was 20 at the time of his arrest — was friends with Reyes and had started membership applications in 2018 and 2019 for volunteer fire departments in the county.
The fire department said that preliminary evidence suggested that the civilians set all four fires, and that they were accompanied by Smith for an arson on Cipriano Road.
Reyes and Ortiz-Oro — who have both been charged with arson — are awaiting trial, according to online court records.
After serving more than 60 court-ordered search warrants, led by the fire investigations division and the arson task force, officials said they discovered that “the former firefighters who have been indicted had knowledge of and were involved in the planning of arsons for the purpose of responding to the incident scenes and extinguishing the fires,” the fire department said in a news release.
“It is unacceptable and it is disheartening, and it makes us angry that anyone who has sworn to protect our communities would do anything that could potentially harm our communities,” Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha N. Braveboy said at the news conference Friday. “We are going to pursue this case zealously.”