Firefighters extinguishing a brush fire off Crain Highway in Bowie on Saturday morning discovered the remains of a burned body, according to police and fire officials in Prince George’s County.

The discovery was made about 6:15 a.m. in the 3100 block of Mill Branch Road, just off Route 301 and just south of U.S. 50, across from Bowie Town Center in Maryland.

Cpl. Kyndle Johnson, a spokeswoman for the Prince George’s County Police Department, said authorities have not been able to determine the person’s age or sex .

A cause of death is pending an autopsy and police are conducting a death investigation. Johnson said detectives are treating the death as suspicious and as a possible homicide. The person was pronounce dead on the scene.

