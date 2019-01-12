Prince George’s County authorities are investigating a fire at a church early Saturday morning in Riverdale, Md., where one person was found dead.

Firefighters were dispatched to the Celestial Church of Christ in the 5800 block of Roanoke Avenue around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. It took firefighters about 30 minutes to extinguish the blaze, Prince George’s Fire Department spokesman Mark Brady said in a statement.

During their investigation, officials said they discovered the body of a person inside the one-story building. No further details were released.