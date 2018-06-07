At first, firefighters were sent to the wrong address for a blaze at a house in Woodbridge, Va. Luckily, the family in the right home was safe by the time firefighters arrived.

The blaze broke out just after 1 a.m. Thursday at a house in the Lake Ridge neighborhood, officials said. Initially, fire and rescue crews were “sent to the wrong address in another neighborhood,” according to an email from Rebecca Barnes, a spokeswoman for the Occoquan-Woodbridge-Lorton Volunteer Fire Department.

She said a well-intentioned caller gave the wrong address.

“Somebody saw the fire but couldn’t place where it was coming from,” she said.

Another person then called and directed fire crews to the correct address in the 3500 block of Soffitt Place. Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze in about 25 minutes. There was damage to the house, a shed and a car but no one was injured. When firefighters arrived, those inside had left the home safely.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The American Red Cross is helping with temporary housing, officials said.