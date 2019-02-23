Montgomery County firefighters made a rescue from a burning home Saturday in Silver Spring, officials said.

Fire department crews faced heavy fire in a brick single family house in the 2500 block of Holman Avenue about 6:30 p.m., according to social media posts by Pete Piringer, a fire department spokesman.

One person was found inside and taken to a hospital with potentially life threatening injuries, according to Piringer.

No further details could be immediately learned.

