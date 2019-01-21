A portable heater plugged into an extension cord overloaded an electrical circuit in a house in Congress Heights early Monday, sparking a fire that injured three people, according to the D.C. fire department.

Flames could be seen through the windows of the one-and-a-half-story home in the 3400 block of Brothers Place SE when firefighters arrived at about 3 a.m., said Vito Maggiolo, a spokesman for the department.

Two people who escaped from the home told firefighters that someone was still trapped inside, he said.

First responders from the fire department’s Rescue Squad 3 rushed into the burning house, where they found a woman in a wheelchair. She was rescued and taken to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, Maggiolo said.

Wind chills were -0 at 3 AM when #DCsBravest rushed to this burning home on Brothers Pl. SE. They arrived to be greeted by urgent cries that somebody was still trapped inside. Our members raced in and rescued a wheelchair bound woman. Another successful outcome and a life saved. pic.twitter.com/COA75BuUBF — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) January 21, 2019

The two other adults in the home also were transported to a hospital for treatment of injuries deemed to be not life-threatening.

The fire was contained in 15 minutes, but the home was severely damaged.

Overnight temperatures fell into the teens in the District, with windchills below zero, according to the National Weather Service — so cold that firefighters had to use road flares to thaw out hose couplings.

Maggiolo said investigators found that the blaze was caused by an overloaded electrical circuit. The wall outlet involved had a “pigtail,” used to increase the number of devices that could be plugged into it.

Maggiolo said portable heaters can cause fires if they’re not plugged directly into wall outlets.

“What will happen with the extension cord, the extension cord itself will overheat and catch fire,” he said. “It’s not intended to carry the load that it’s carrying.”