Some traffic is slow, and some is very, very slow, and may risk injury, as was demonstrated in the District on Saturday.

The D.C. fire department said firefighters from an engine company in the Petworth area found a wounded snapping turtle on Gallatin Street NW.

The department said the firefighters from Engine Company No. 24 found the reptile “after it was injured by a vehicle.”

The animal was placed in the custody of the Humane Rescue Alliance to be treated, the fire department said.

It was not clear where the turtle came from.

