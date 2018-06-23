Plucked from the innards of an auto, this kitten was placed in a box and taken to a Prince George’s County firehouse. A fire department captain hopes to adopt him, officials said. (Prince George’s County fire department photo)

It was on Friday in the Maryland suburbs of Washington, D.C., that an animal tale unfolded that combined the celebrated concept of a cat’s meow with a creative reminder that there is more than one way to catch a kitten.

The cat, according to the Prince George’s County fire department, produced a volume of vocalizations on Friday morning loud enough to make its presence known to a woman who was driving to a store.

It turned out that the kitten was inside the fender of her car. She couldn’t reach it, so she called the county fire and EMS department. That, according to a fire department account, brought Capt. Danon Ushinski and firefighter/medic Shawn Croisette to the scene.

At first, according to the account, the rescuers and the motorist concluded that removing the fender might be the best option. But before trying it, he managed to get a video and audio recording of the assertive animal.

The sound seemed to exert a sort of feline magnetism. The recorded meow was met with a live meow from the confined cat. The cat moved to a more accessible spot.

“I played back his meow,” the captain said, “and he started meowing and he moved closer to the bottom of the vehicle.”



Fire Department Capt. Danon Ushinski (left), rescued kitten, and firefighter/medic Shawn Croisette. (Prince George’s County fire department photo)

Croisette grabbed him and pulled him out of the vehicle, the department said.

The kitten, in a box, accompanied the two back to the Landover Hills Fire station.

According to the fire department, plans were for Ushinski and his wife to adopt it.