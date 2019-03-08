A fire broke out Thursday at an apartment complex in the Fair Lakes area in Fairfax County. (Courtesy of Fairfax County Fire)

Fires broke out at a home in Prince George’s County and apartment complex in Fairfax County, officials said.

A single-family home caught fire Thursday evening in the 7700 block of Bock Road near Allentown Road in the Fort Washington area. Four adults and four children were safe after the blaze, but their family dog died, according to Mark Brady, a spokesman with the county fire department.

Another fire happened Thursday morning in the 12300 block of Oak Creek Lane near Interstate 66 in the Fair Lakes area. Fairfax County Fire officials said 24 units at an apartment complex were impacted by the three-alarm blaze. No one was injured.

The cause of the two blazes is not immediately known. Both are under investigation.

