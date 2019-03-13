Fire broke out Monday and Tuesday nights on adjacent blocks of Connecticut Avenue NW, near Dupont Circle. (DC Fire Dept photo)

Restaurants mean cooking, cooking involves heat, and heat ignites fire. Two restaurant-related fires broke out on successive nights on adjacent block of Connecticut Avenue, according to the D.C. Fire Department.

The fires broke out near Dupont Circle, Monday night in the 1700 block of Connecticut and Tuesday night in the 1600 block, the fire department said. Both blocked traffic on the avenue.

On Monday night, firefighters quelled a fire in the kitchen of a restaurant, and on Tuesday night, fire was found in the duct work of a restaurant, the fire department said.

No injuries were reported in either fire.

