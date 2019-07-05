

Fireworks sit outside a home that caught fire Friday morning in the 800 block of Varnum Street NW. (D.C. Fire)

A house fire that left four people homeless in the District early Friday was caused by the improper use of fireworks, officials said.

Firefighters responded before 1 a.m. to the fire in the 800 block of Varnum Street NW in the Petworth neighborhood. The fire spread inside the walls, and flames rose from the attic of the two-story, single-family home.



Firefighters battle a blaze Friday morning in the 800 block of Varnum Street NW. (D.C. Fire)

Officials said the fire, which also displaced several pets, was caused by the improper use of fireworks that were purchased illegally. The fireworks, designed to launch into the air, were on the street outside of the house when firefighters arrived, officials said.

No injuries were reported. The Red Cross was requested to assist the four who were displaced.

Fire department spokesman Vito Maggiolo said a description on one package of fireworks said it “shoots flaming balls.”

“These are airborne fireworks that have the chance of setting a house on fire,” he said. “That’s what happened.”

The owner of the house declined to comment on the fire. No arrests were made in the incident.

Officials working July 4 confiscated thousands of illegal fireworks across the city, Maggiolo said. He said fire officials expected firework activity to continue through the weekend.

“People keep shooting until they’ve expended them all,” Maggiolo said.

D.C. law prohibits fireworks “intended to move after the piece is placed and fired; such as bottle rockets, parachutes, buzzbombs, pinwheels, helicopters, jumping jacks,” according to the D.C. police department’s website.

About 180 people go to emergency rooms every day in July, on average, for fireworks-related injuries, according to the U.S. Fire Administration.

There were no arrests on Thursday related to illegal fireworks in the District, a D.C. police spokesman said.