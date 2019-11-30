After the firecrackers were set off, zoo spokeswoman Pamela Baker-Masson said, it appeared festival visitors heard the sounds, and “it was alarming” for them.

She said there was “some fighting,” apparently among youths. She understood that D.C. police took two people into custody and zoo police were holding one person.

She said the annual Zoo lights festival “continued for a while” before apparently closing ahead of schedule for the night.

Scores of people streamed south from the zoo area, prompting closure of Connecticut Avenue. Rescue personnel appeared to be treating one person, but it was not clear whether it was linked to the disruption.

