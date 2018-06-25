Businessman Yevgeniy Prigozhin, left, serves food to then-Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin during a dinner on Sept. 11, 2001, at Prigozhin's restaurant outside Moscow. (Misha Japaridze/AP)

Attorneys for a Russian firm accused of funding an Internet trolling operation to disrupt the 2016 U.S. presidential election asked a federal judge Monday to dismiss charges, saying the Justice Department’s appointment of special counsel Robert S. Mueller III violated the Constitution and the department’s own regulations.

Concord Management and Consulting was indicted in February with 13 Russian individuals and two other companies, and accused of being part of an ambitious effort to trick Americans online into following and promoting Russian-fed propaganda that pushed 2016 voters toward then-Republican candidate Donald Trump and away from Democratic rival Hillary Clinton.

Concord is the only defendant to appear in U.S. court, and has pleaded not guilty to a conspiracy to obstruct lawful functions of the U.S. government through fraud and deceit.

On Monday, however, the firm’s Washington-based lawyers said Mueller’s appointment on May 17, 2017, by Deputy Attorney General Rod J. Rosenstein, acting for recused Attorney General Jeff Sessions, violated the appointments clause of the Constitution.

Concord attorneys Eric A. Dubelier and Katherine J. Seikaly argued that either the special counsel is a principal officer of government subject to presidential nomination and Senate confirmation, or Congress must pass a law allowing a deputy attorney general to confer his boss’s prosecutorial authority on such a designee.

The attorneys, with the law firm Reed Smith, also argued that the special counsel’s appointment created, “in effect, a fourth branch of government incompatible with fundamental separation-of-powers principles.”

U.S. District Judge Dabney L. Friedrich of the District of Columbia gave prosecutors with Mueller until July 16 to respond and set an Aug. 1 hearing for the first of several expected pretrial motions.

Concord and a subsidiary were both charged in the indictment, along with their founder, Yevgeniy Viktorovich Prigozhin, a business executive nicknamed “Putin’s chef” because of his ties to Russian President Vladi­mir Putin.

Prigozhin and Concord were hit with U.S. sanctions over Russia’s occupation of Crimea and military actions in Ukraine in 2016, and again in March based on “malicious cyber-enabled activities.”