Three of the suspects are teenagers: Cesar Miguel-Mejia, 15, and Widman Arevalo Cabrera, 19, both of Langley Park, and Cristian Sandoval-Lopez, 18, of Silver Spring. The two other men, also of Langley Park, are 23-year-old Yery Pascual Miguel and 21-year-old Jose Cordon-Estrada.
The man authorities say they killed, 44-year-old Faustino Lopez of Langley Park, was found unresponsive outside a building in the 8100 block of 15th Avenue. Just before 1 a.m. on Jan. 1, officers arrived to the area, police said. They found Lopez with multiple stab wounds and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
During a preliminary investigation, detectives discovered Lopez was attacked during a robbery, police said.