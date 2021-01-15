Five men have been arrested and charged with murder in the stabbing death of a man who died about 50 minutes into the new year — making his death the first homicide of 2021 for the Washington region.

The men, who range in age from 15 to 23, are being held without bond at the Prince George’s jail, county police said in a statement announcing their arrests. They face multiple charges, including first and second degree murder, assault and armed robbery.

Three of the suspects are teenagers: Cesar Miguel-Mejia, 15, and Widman Arevalo Cabrera, 19, both of Langley Park, and Cristian Sandoval-Lopez, 18, of Silver Spring. The two other men, also of Langley Park, are 23-year-old Yery Pascual Miguel and 21-year-old Jose Cordon-Estrada.

The man authorities say they killed, 44-year-old Faustino Lopez of Langley Park, was found unresponsive outside a building in the 8100 block of 15th Avenue. Just before 1 a.m. on Jan. 1, officers arrived to the area, police said. They found Lopez with multiple stab wounds and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

During a preliminary investigation, detectives discovered Lopez was attacked during a robbery, police said.