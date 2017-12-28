A woman and five children were seriously injured when a stolen pickup truck crashed into a minivan during a police chase in Herndon, Va., on Wednesday evening.

Police say all six remain in the hospital, as does the pickup driver, who faces felony charges.

One 12-year-old child was thrown out of the car in the crash and had to be flown to a hospital. That victim was in critical condition. The others have injuries that are not life-threatening.

The crash was the climax of incidents that started with a carjacking reported in Hyattsville, Md., about 6 p.m. Wednesday.

About 7:45 p.m., according to police, Brendan Stefon Vinson, 28, knocked on the door of a home on Autumn Circle in Centreville. He hit the young child who answered the door, police said, and fled in the stolen vehicle to a nearby shopping center.

Police said Vinson then crashed into a pickup, assaulted the driver and stole the truck. He then stole a trailer, attached it to the pickup and kept driving, according to police. It is unclear where the trailer came from.

Police pursued the pickup, which ran a red light at Centreville and Frying Pan roads around 8 p.m. and crashed into a minivan carrying a woman, her four children and a neighbor’s child. Vinson ran off and was captured after a struggle. Two officers suffered minor injuries during the arrest but are expected to return to work.

On Thursday, officers at the hospital said they had to call for backup after Vinson tried to wrestle out of his handcuffs. It took several hours for him to be named because he had no identification during his arrest. Police would not say how he was identified.