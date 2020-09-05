No serious injury was reported.
Four cases involved male and female victims who were walking together on a trail when the assailant approached on a bicycle.
In the case on the Custis Trail about 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 21, a woman was running when the assailant came up from behind. As she tried to make more room, police said, he passed her at high speed, and struck her on the back of the head with an open hand. He yelled for her to move over, the police said.
Arlington police said their investigation indicated that all of the incidents involved the same assailant.
They said he was described as a white man who appeared to be in his 50s, about 5 feet 8 to 5 feet 11, with gray hair and an athletic build.
In the incidents, he was described as riding a black bicycle, wearing sunglasses, black shorts and a white shirt with red and black trim.
According to the description, he was seen in red socks, white shoes and a white helmet.