Five people were injured after a car collided with a Metrobus in Northeast Washington early Saturday morning, fire officials said.

The accident occurred near the intersection of Ninth Street and Massachusetts Avenue about 2:50 a.m., fire officials said. Authorities were not immediately able to provide a cause for the crash, but firefighters had to extract two people trapped in the car, which suffered extensive damage.

One of the injured was transported to a hospital in critical condition, along with a second with serious injuries and two others with minor injuries, fire officials said. A fifth person was treated on the scene for minor injuries.

Roads were closed in the area but have since reopened.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news