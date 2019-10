A cyclist was pinned to a utility pole during a multivehicle crash that injured five people in Kensington, Md., on Wednesday evening, Montgomery County fire officials said.

The accident happened at the intersection of Connecticut Avenue and Saul Road about 5:40 p.m., said Pete Piringer, a fire department spokesman. The crash involved at least one pickup truck and two passenger cars, according to photos released from the scene by the fire department.