Five juveniles were charged with possession of child pornography and unlawful filming Thursday after students at a Virginia high school discovered naked images of themselves on an anonymous Snapchat account, authorities said Friday.

[Police investigating ‘fully naked’ images of Fairfax County students shared on Snapchat]

Two students at Robinson High School in Fairfax told their school administrator they discovered the images on the anonymous account on Feb. 13, Fairfax County police said in a statement.

After a school resource officer called police, an investigation found victims from West Springfield High School, Lake Braddock High School, Robinson High School, and South County High School, the statement said. Police said they identified and notified some victims, but were not able to identify them all.

Five male juveniles from Fairfax were each charged with nine charges of possession of child pornography and one charge of unlawful filming, according to police. Their names were not released.

Police said anyone who receives unsolicited pornographic messages should call them at 703-691-2131.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news