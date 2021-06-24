Officers found the teen off the walking trail. He was unresponsive, and his body showed signs of trauma. Ramos, who lived in Takoma Park, was pronounced dead at the scene.
On Thursday, police said the five suspects were William Rivera-Martinez, 20, of Reston; Edras Araeli Lopez-Lopez, 20, of Langley Park; and Jiecsin Marcelo Portillo Cruz, 19; Mario Alexander Clarios Arias, 21; and Marlon Steven Miguel Ramirez, 18 — all of Hyattsville.
They are all charged with first-degree murder and other offenses in Ramos’ death.
Police said four of the suspects are being held without bond at the county jail and that Rivera-Martinez is in custody in Fairfax County, awaiting extradition.
Detectives are trying to determine a motive.