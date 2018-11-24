Five people were critically injured in a car crash in Montgomery County on Friday night. (Montgomery County fire department photo)

Five people, four of them juveniles, were critically injured Friday night in a two-vehicle crash in the Rockville area of Montgomery County, the county police said.

The crash occurred at about 7 p.m. on Norbeck Road near Westbury Road, the police said.

They said a car going west on Norbeck was in a collision with a van turning left from Westbury onto westbound Norbeck.

After the vehicles collided, the car struck a brick roadside structure used for signage, the police said.

They said a juvenile female was driving the car. The passengers were a woman and three female juveniles, according to the police. The juvenile passengers were in the rear seats, the police said.

It appeared, based on preliminary accounts, that all the juveniles were teenagers.



Five people were critically injured in the Rockville area Friday night when the car they were in collided with another vehicle and a roadside structure, authorities said. (Montgomery County fire department photo)

All five occupants of the car were taken to hospitals in critical condition, the police said.

The driver of the van suffered injuries that were not regarded as life-threatening, the police said.