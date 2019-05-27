By Jenna Portnoy
Jenna Portnoy
Reporter covering Virginia, Maryland and D.C. congressional delegations

Five people, including one child, were shot in the Barry Farm neighborhood of Southeast on Monday afternoon, police said.

The four men and the younger victim were treated at a hospital, D.C. police Commander Andre Wright said in a video tweeted by the department.

Around 2:30 p.m., police received a report of gunshots in the 1200 block of Summer Road Southeast, near Barry Farm Recreation Center.

Wright said police are searching for a gray or silver four-door vehicle that was seen fleeing Summer Road toward Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SE.

The shooting is about 1.5 miles north of where a 15-year-old was fatally shot Sunday morning outside a convenience store in the Congress Heights neighborhood.

Police ask anyone with information about either shooting to call 202-727-9099 or text 50411.

