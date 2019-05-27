Five people, including one child, were shot in the Barry Farm neighborhood of Southeast on Monday afternoon, police said.

The four men and the younger victim were treated at a hospital, D.C. police Commander Andre Wright said in a video tweeted by the department.

Around 2:30 p.m., police received a report of gunshots in the 1200 block of Summer Road Southeast, near Barry Farm Recreation Center.

Wright said police are searching for a gray or silver four-door vehicle that was seen fleeing Summer Road toward Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SE.

The shooting is about 1.5 miles north of where a 15-year-old was fatally shot Sunday morning outside a convenience store in the Congress Heights neighborhood.

Police ask anyone with information about either shooting to call 202-727-9099 or text 50411.

