A school bus and two other vehicles were involved in a crash in Germantown. At least seven people, including two children, were hurt. (Courtesy of Montgomery County Fire)

At least seven people, including two children, were hurt Monday in Maryland when two school buses and at least one other vehicle collided, officials said.

None of the injuries were life-threatening, according to Montgomery County fire and rescue officials. Other details about the injuries were not immediately provided.

The crash happened at Gunners Branch and Frederick roads in the Germantown area. Some lanes in that area were closed.

There were varying accounts as the situation unfolded Monday morning as to how many vehicles were involved. One of the buses, according to fire officials, was transporting students with special needs.

County fire department spokesman Pete Piringer said on Twitter that the seven people who were injured, including two children, were taken to hospitals.

Gboyinde Onijala, a spokeswoman for Montgomery County Public Schools, said the injuries involved students on one bus. Students riding the bus in which no injuries occurred were taken to school using another bus.

The two buses take students to Fox Chapel and Laytonsville Elementary schools, she said.