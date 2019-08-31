Five people were wounded in spate of shootings in Northeast and Southeast D.C. early Saturday morning, police said.

The first incident took place around 12:21 a.m. on the 3100 block of 15th Place SE. The victim was a juvenile female, who authorities said was conscious and breathing. Police have asked the public for information about three males wearing dark clothing who were seen leaving the scene.

Less than an hour later, three people were shot on the 1400 block of Downing Street NE. D.C. Police said the victims were an adult male and two adult women. Authorities have asked the public to keep an eye out for a white SUV that may have been used in connection with the shooting.

The third shooting took place at 1:23 a.m. on the 1600 block of 17th Street SE. The victim in that shooting was an adult male. Authorities do not think the injuries are life threatening and are continuing to investigate.

